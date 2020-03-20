Tom Hanks' 'Elvis' film halts production amid coronavirus, director confirms

Tom Hanks was in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann when he and his wife Rita Wilson learned they contracted the coronavirus.

Now, Luhrmann has announced production for the project has been halted as the pandemic continues to infect thousands across the globe.

Luhrmann made the announcement in a tweet early Friday.

"I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film. Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland," the Australian director's statement reads. "In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days.

"I have spoken to premier, Annastaciia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the right time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home, indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five times a day).

"All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we left off as soon as the time is right," the statement concluded.

Hanks first alerted the world of his and Wilson's positive test results last Friday on his social media accounts.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the 63-year-old actor said in a statement on Twitter.

Since then, the "Forrest Gump" star and Wilson have kept their followers entertained amid their self-quarantine after remaining in a hospital for five days.

Wilson created a quarantine playlist she dubbed "Quarantunes" on Spotify, while Hanks sparked a social media frenzy as he shared a photo of his toast covered in vegemite, an Australian food spread.

This week, however, Hanks' sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, spoke out about the award-winning actor's symptoms, confirming that he's "not great" but doing "okay."