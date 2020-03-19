Kevin Bacon promotes coronavirus social distancing campaign: 'I'm only ... 6 degrees away from you'

Kevin Bacon is the latest celebrity to encourage his social media followers to partake in social distancing amid the coronavirus, and he chose to do so in a particularly clever way.

The "Footloose" actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to remind his fans that people around the world are all "degrees away" from one another so now is the time to stop and think before leaving the house.

"Hi guys, you know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you. Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus," Bacon, 61, said in a video he posted from home.

Years ago, the parlor game known as “6 degrees of Kevin Bacon" went viral. The goal is for players try to find the most efficient cinematic connections between an actor and Bacon (ideally, in six or fewer titles).

The actor explained his social distancing initiative on Wednesday will operate with the use of the hashtag #IStayHomefor. He held up a sign declaring he was doing so for his wife, actress Kyra Sedgwick, 54.

"It is the contact that you make with someone who makes contact with someone else that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick. Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for and I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick."

Sedgwick can be heard in the background yelling out, "Kev!" before the actor continued on.

"While you're staying home you need to post a video or a sign like this one saying who you're staying home for and you tag six friends so they do the same. Since we're all connected by various degrees, trust me, I know, we can work together to stay home and keep each other safe and spread the word," Bacon added.

As of Thursday morning, the number of infected with COVID-19 surpassed 222,000, with at least 9,400 cases existing in the United States.