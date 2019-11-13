Kelsey Grammer slams ex-wife Camille as 'pathetic,' claims she asked for divorce day of his mom’s funeral

Kelsey Grammer didn't mince words when it came to discussing his ex-wife Camille Grammer in a new interview.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” the 64-year-old told Graham Bensinger of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star.

Kelsey, 64, went on to recall when he knew that they were headed for a split. He said the 51-year-old reality star demanded a divorce on the same day he laid his mother to rest.

“A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died – 12 years ago now – the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something,” Kelsey explained. “And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah – which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome.”

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done,” he added.

The "Frasier" star and Camille split in July 2010 after tying the knot in 1997.

According to Page Six, the Bravo star was awarded half of the 401(k) earnings Kelsey accumulated during the couple’s 13-year marriage, totaling $30 million. The ex-pair share two children – daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14.

Camille would marry attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018. Kelsey tied the knot with fourth wife, Kayte Walsh, in 2011. They share daughters Faith, 7, and Kelsey, 5.

A rep for Camille did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment