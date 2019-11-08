Kelsey Grammer teases 'Frasier' reboot in 'late summer' 2020

Kelsey Grammer is ready to make his return to the small screen as Dr. Frasier Crane.

The actor, 64, sat down for an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," and dropped new details about a reboot of the beloved sitcom, "Frasier."

“We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer said. “We’re sort of on standby a little bit."

"Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling. 'Frasier' is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come," he added.

"Frasier" ran for 11 seasons on NBC between 1993 to 2004 and received 108 Primetime Emmy Award nominations with 37 wins.

“We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier — it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully, that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny,” Grammer explained.

In terms of airdate, the revival should premiere in late summer 2020, according to the star. “It’s ready to go. We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it," he teased.

Grammer also hinted at what the radio host character will be up to in this new phase of his life.

“It’s still his search for love, for one thing. I think that’ll always go on with Frasier. But a connection with his son,” he said.

Rumors of Grammer's working on a reboot started in August 2018 when he told the "Today" show that he was "talking to some writers about it" and "we've listened to a couple of takes, we have a couple of ideas that might work out."

No word yet about if the other original cast members will be involved. John Mahoney who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane, died in 2018.

Moose the Jack Russell terrier, who played his beloved dog, Eddie, died in 2006.