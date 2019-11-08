Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TV
Published

Kelsey Grammer teases 'Frasier' reboot in 'late summer' 2020

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 8 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Kelsey Grammer is ready to make his return to the small screen as Dr. Frasier Crane.

The actor, 64, sat down for an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," and dropped new details about a reboot of the beloved sitcom, "Frasier."

“We’ve got it hatched. We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” Grammer said. “We’re sort of on standby a little bit."

KELSEY GRAMMER SAYS HE HOPES TO BRING ‘FRASIER’ BACK, IS ‘SHOPPING FOR THE RIGHT IDEA’

"Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling. 'Frasier' is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come," he added.

"Frasier" ran for 11 seasons on NBC between 1993 to 2004 and received 108 Primetime Emmy Award nominations with 37 wins.

“We’ll see how people respond to it because it’s not going to be the same place, it’s not going to be Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier — it’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully, that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny,” Grammer explained.

In terms of airdate, the revival should premiere in late summer 2020, according to the star. “It’s ready to go. We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it," he teased.

KELSEY GRAMMER SPOTTED HOLDING A 'FRASIER' SCRIPT SPARKS REBOOT RUMORS

Grammer also hinted at what the radio host character will be up to in this new phase of his life.

“It’s still his search for love, for one thing. I think that’ll always go on with Frasier. But a connection with his son,” he said.

The cast of the sitcom "Frasier," from left: Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, and David Hyde Pierce, poses backstage at the 50th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 13, 1998. The series broke an Emmy record by winning for the fifth time.

The cast of the sitcom "Frasier," from left: Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves, and David Hyde Pierce, poses backstage at the 50th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 13, 1998. The series broke an Emmy record by winning for the fifth time. (Reuters)

Rumors of Grammer's working on a reboot started in August 2018 when he told the "Today" show that he was "talking to some writers about it" and "we've listened to a couple of takes, we have a couple of ideas that might work out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No word yet about if the other original cast members will be involved. John Mahoney who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane, died in 2018.

Moose the Jack Russell terrier, who played his beloved dog, Eddie, died in 2006.