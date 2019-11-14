Camille Grammer responds to ex Kelsey’s claims she asked for divorce on day of his mom’s funeral

Camille Grammer is firing back at her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, after the actor claimed the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star asked for a divorce on the day he had to bury his mother.

“This is not true," Camille stated on Twitter on Thursday.

She continued: "My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms passing. We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral.

"It’s unfortunate that he is rewriting history," the 51-year-old concluded.

The reality star’s retort comes after the 64-year-old “Frasier” star told Graham Bensinger: “The day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something and she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah — which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome.’”

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done,” Kelsey added.

Camille and Kelsey split in July 2010 after tying the knot in 1997. They have two children together: daughter Mason, 17, and son Jude, 14.

Camille would go on to marry attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018.

Kelsey wed Kayte Walsh, in 2011. They share three kids.