Kelsey Grammer says he hopes to bring ‘Frasier’ back, is ‘shopping for the right idea’

If there’s one person who’s hoping for a “Frasier” reboot, it’s Kelsey Grammer.

The sitcom star made an appearance on “This Morning” Friday where he discussed his hope for the series to return.

KELSEY GRAMMER REFLECTS ON 'FRASIER'

“Frasier,” a spinoff of “Cheers,” told the story of Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) who moves back to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father and works as a radio psychiatrist.

The hit show aired from 1993 until 2004. Grammer originally played Crane starting in 1984 when he appeared on “Cheers” from 1984 until 1993.

“Well, my hope is that we can bring it back, [but] we’re sort of shopping for the right idea,” said Grammer. “’Will & Grace’ have done a continuation now, and it’s basically the next day from when they were last on the air, and I don’t think that’s appropriate for ‘Frasier.’

Grammer shared that so far, no one has approached him with the possibility of bringing “Frasier” back as a reboot, at least not yet.

A 'FRASIER' REBOOT IN THE WORKS?

In late 2018, Grammer admitted he hasn’t quite found the right project to bring the character back after 14 years off the air. The actor told Deadline that while he’s been meeting with writers, he hasn’t been able to lock down a premise that would bring back the old gang in a satisfying way.

"No, there’s been no premise that has come along that has the necessary fire,” said Grammer at a 25th-anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere in Los Angeles.

“A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had,” he added.

Also appearing on the panel were Grammer’s co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin. The Emmy-winning star made it clear that any reboot would have to include all of them or else it simply wouldn’t be the “Frasier” that fans know and love.

“There have been some discussions; nothing is planned; There is nothing set in stone. In my own personal approach to what I’ve discussed with other people is that I wouldn’t want to do it without these guys,” he said.

'FRASIER' STAR JOHN MAHONEY TALKS BEATING CANCER TWICE IN ONE OF HIS FINAL INTERVIEWS

As it is, any reboot of the show would have a very large shadow cast over it thanks to the loss of actor John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane for more than 10 years. The actor portrayed Frasier's father and was meant as the sort of the heart of the show and has been fondly remembered by the cast since his passing.

Grammer tweeted an image of Mahoney hugging him shortly after his death with the caption, “He was my father. I loved him.”

While nothing has been greenlit as a jumping off point for Fraiser and the gang to return after their 2004 bow from television, Grammer did note that he has a bare-bones idea for what needs to happen.

“Whatever happens, in my mind, should be that he sorted out something that he hadn’t had sorted out previously. That would be the stepping point, so we’ll see,” he said.

Back in 2017, Grammer told Fox News it never gets tiring for fans to still recognize him as Crane.

“Listen, I would be a fool if I took umbrage with that,” he explained. “He was a wonderful character. Frasier Crane is a wonderful character. He was fun to play, brought me great success, brought me great financial reward, and honestly, an enormous amount of satisfaction in having helped so many people.”

“The number of people that come up to me are never aggressive or unhappy,” he continued. “They’re always smiling and thankful and grateful for the work. And then, of course, there are others who paid more attention to the show and had a little more understanding of some of the drama. So, it’s just a career. I’ve been at it for a long time. And it would be indecorous of me to take issue with the fact that I’m recognized for Frasier. It’s a great character.”

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.