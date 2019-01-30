Kelly Ripa leaves flirty message on husband Mark Conseulos’ Instagram post: ‘Daddy, I love when you take over’

It seems as if Mark Consuelos' latest gig is getting his wife Kelly Ripa all hot and bothered.

On Wednesday, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host couldn't help but make a cheeky comment on the 47-year-old actor's Instagram photo promoting a takeover of his CW show "Riverdale's" social media account.

"Hey I’m taking over @thecwriverdale Instagram page tomorrow....check it out for some behind the scenes shenanigans..." Consuelos wrote.

In response, Ripa, 48, teased: "Oooooooooooo. Daddy, i love when you take over" along with several fire emojis.

KELLY RIPA SLAMS TROLL WHO QUESTIONED HER WORK ETHIC AFTER SHE SHARED VACATION PHOTOS

KELLY RIPA CALLS OUT TROLL WHO SAYS SHE'S 'TOO OLD' FOR HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

Of course, this isn't the first time Ripa has commented on her husband of 22 years Instagram posts. Back in September, the TV personality called out a social media user who said the star was "too old" for Consuelos.

"@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do," a commenter wrote on Consuelos' social media picture, according to People magazine.

"You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband," Ripa reportedly responded. "Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”