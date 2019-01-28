Kelly Ripa, 48, unveils bikini body in skimpy white bikini

Kelly Ripa works hard to stay in bikini-ready shape — and it shows.

The 48-year-old TV host and her husband, 47-year-old actor Mark Consuelos, were spotted enjoying a beach getaway in Mexico. However, Ripa expertly blinded paparazzi with her washboard abs.

KELLY RIPA COULD 'NEVER' FOLLOW THE KETO DIET

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host proudly displayed her lean figure in a tiny white bikini while enjoying the sun-kissed shores of Cabo San Lucas.

The mother of three paired her look with a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Consuelos showed off his own muscular frame in matching white shorts, along with a hat and shades.

Ripa’s beach bod display comes just days after she revealed Consuelos is an avid follower of the keto diet, which is known as a low-calorie, high-fat eating plan. Ripa stressed she had zero intentions of joining the lifestyle.

“My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do,” she told Bon Appetit’s Healthyish.

KELLY RIPA SAYS 'PEOPLE INSULT ME ALL THE TIME'

“I just don’t have that level of discipline,” Ripa explained, noting that her husband says she’s a “carb-o” thanks to her habit of “always” eating his burger bun as well as his fries whenever he orders the two.

“But you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed,” Ripa added. “I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat.”

The ketogenic diet has recently seen a growing trend after celebrities like Jenna Jameson and Halle Berry spoke out in support of the lifestyle. It’s also been at the center of criticism with fitness trainer Jillian Michaels slamming the diet earlier this month.

Back in 2015, Ripa told People magazine that she works out daily to maintain her lean physique.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” she explained. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”

At the time, Ripa shared she likes to mix up her workout routine with a combination of activities AKT (dance cardio) four times a week, SoulCycle (indoor cycling) two times a week and running one day a week.

“I love the dance classes,” she said. “Because I think I’ve aged out of going clubbing. Really, that’s my nightclub. Everybody there is my age, so it’s like a bunch of us old ladies working out.”

Ripa also swore by a high-alkaline diet, which is a low-acid meal plan. Still, she did make a few adjustments to fit her lifestyle.

“I like to drink coffee,” said Ripa. “I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. So I don’t adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, like said, is not that different than the alkaline cleanse.”

And while Ripa has a no-nonsense approach to fitness, that doesn’t mean it makes it any easier for her.

“I think it’s a problem for everybody,” she said. “I just do it. It becomes like any habit. You can make a habit out of anything.”

“My sister-in-law told me this a long time ago when I wasn’t working out, and she was running, and I was like, ‘How do you do that?’ ‘Why do you do that?’” Ripa continued. “And she said, ‘If we wore our insides on our outside, everybody would exercise.”

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.