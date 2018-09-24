Kelly Ripa calls out troll who says she's 'too old' for husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa recently called out a social media user who said the star was "too old" for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

According to People magazine, on Friday a commenter wrote on Consuelos' Instagram post: "@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do."

"You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband," the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host reportedly responded. "Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Ripa and Consuelos, who tied the knot in 1996, are both 47.

This isn't the first time Ripa has fired back at a social media user. In June, the mom of three hit back at a troll who questioned her work ethic after she shared vacation photos.

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” a commenter wrote, responding to another fan who asked if "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was being pre-taped. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Replied Ripa: “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”