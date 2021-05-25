Kelly Osbourne denies plastic surgery speculation from fans: 'I've never done anything'

Kelly Osbourne spoke out after fans speculated that she underwent plastic surgery in order to achieve her new look.

The former "Fashion Police" star took to her Instagram on Monday to clap back at several people who commented on her recent posts accusing her of having work done on her face.

The former reality star struck a tone somewhere in between being upset about the speculation and flattered that people believe she underwent cosmetic surgery in a video denying the rumors.

"I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am. And I have not had plastic surgery," she said while sitting in a chair getting her hair and makeup done.

KELLY OSBOURNE STUNS FANS WITH HER 85 POUND WEIGHT-LOSS TRANSFORMATION: 'CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?'

She added: "I’ve never done anything to my face, other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."

The star captioned her post: "Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?"

Osbourne has indeed been open with her fans about any changes she makes to her body. In addition to noting where she’s previously had injections in her face, she recently revealed that she underwent a procedure that helped her drop 85-pounds.

KELLY OSBOURNE GIVES UPDATE ON DAD OZZY’S HEALTH AMID CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The 36-year-old daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared on "The Talk" prior to her mom exiting the show, and opened up about getting a gastric sleeve surgery in an effort to focus on her health that she began years prior.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve," she explained. "I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to work out, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

She noted at the time that she would never lie about getting cosmetic surgery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't wanna be a liar," she said. "I'm never going to be one of those people that wakes up with a brand-new face and is like, 'Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.' Everyone knows you're a liar!"