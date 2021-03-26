Expand / Collapse search
Sharon Osbourne exits 'The Talk'

The former reality star has co-hosted the CBS daytime talk show since 2010

By Nate Day | Fox News
Following an intense discussion about race and a subsequent hiatus from air, Sharon Osbourne is out at "The Talk."

The former reality star "has decided to leave" the long-running daytime talk show, according to a statement from CBS and obtained by Fox News on Friday.

The departure news comes a few weeks after a heated exchange between Osbourne, 68, and co-host Sheryl Underwood after Osbourne expressed support for Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A rep for Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

