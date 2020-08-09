Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with her 85 pound weight-loss transformation: 'Can you believe it?'

Fans of Kelly Osbourne have taken notice of the British actress’ slimmer figure in recent Instagram snapshots she posted this week.

The 35-year-old revealed that she has lost 85 pounds in a comment she directed to Olivia TuTram Mai – the mother of media personality Jeannie Mai.

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne wrote. “Can you believe it? Kaakakaka.”

Other famous friends gushed over the star’s new look, which included her pinup-style pastel purple hair and red Gucci onesie.

“You lewk soy gewd,” American drag queen and lyricist Vicky Vox commented under Osbourne’s photo. “I hope your heart feels as great!”

Meanwhile, several of Osbourne’s non-famous followers noted that she looks pretty unrecognizable.

“You look like a different person with your weight loss,” one user wrote. “Much more confident.. beautiful."

Osbourne has publicly struggled with weight in the past. She reportedly lost 20 pounds when she appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 and realized she is an emotional eater, according to an article from Shape Magazine.

By 2012, Osbourne adopted a vegan diet plan and began hiking regularly to keep her weight down, according to a report from the British tabloid the Daily Express.

On Dec. 31, the star shared an Instagram post that her New Year’s resolution was to care for herself.

“2020 is going to be the year of me,” she wrote at the time.