Kelly Osbourne gives update on dad Ozzy’s health amid coronavirus quarantine

Kelly Osbourne is sharing with the world how her father Ozzy Osbourne is holding up in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic and after his Parkinson’s diagnosis that forced him to cancel his 2020 North American tour.

The 35-year-old TV personality and fashionista said her father is having a tough go adjusting to having to stay at home abiding by the social distancing guidelines that have been established. However, Kelly said the rocker, 71, is “doing really good” following a stem cell treatment he recently underwent in Panama.

"Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he's made is mind-blowing," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Friday. "He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He's walking better. He's talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery."

"Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope,” the “Fashion Police” alum continued. “We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him. He's ready to get out of the house and now he can't get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, 'I've been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I'm feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'"

Despite the positive news out of the Osbourne household, Kelly said it’s difficult being away from her parents, and even paid them a visit on Thursday while staying socially distant.

"If I'd known then that that would probably be the last time I get to hug him for, like, three or four months, I probably would have gone to Panama with him," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I did have a cry yesterday because I miss my parents and I'm really close with them and I'm used to seeing them every day and being with them every day. I've spent pretty much every day in the last year with my dad, and not being able to see him is hard."

Before popping in on her parents, Kelly lamented the fact that she isn’t able to see them as often but said they make concerted efforts to speak via phone and video chat.

"My mom and dad love each other so much that if they're together, they have fun and they just do their own little thing," she said. "Every day I call them and they're giving me a list of things to watch. My dad has been sending me the most disgusting memes."

She even spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her visit that she was drumming up a creative way to make the visit happen.

"I'm gonna be outside, and he's gonna be inside, and we're gonna have a little conversation because I miss him," she said.