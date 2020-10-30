Kelly Osbourne says she's rejecting men who wouldn't date her pre-weight loss

Kelly Osbourne knows her worth.

The TV personality recently revealed her 85-pound weight loss and opened up about her new dating life admitting that she's having lots of "fun."

The 36-year-old daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared Thursday on "The Talk" and made it clear she's not just going to date any ol' guy.

"Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had been interested in before but had made comments about, 'She's great, but she's too fat,' or 'She's great but...'" Osbourne told the co-hosts. "So it was all those people who came back 'round again and I was like, 'No, no.'"

Osbourne opted to focus on her health two years ago and underwent gastric sleeve surgery. She also gave up drinking alcohol.

"I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve," she explained. "I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to workout, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

Osbourne decided to be completely transparent about her surgery because she didn't want to be considered a "liar."

"I don't wanna be a liar," she reasoned. "I'm never going to be one of those people that wakes up with a brand-new face and is like, 'Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.' Everyone knows you're a liar!"

Osbourne previously addressed her new figure during an appearance on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast back in August.

“I don’t give a f--k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s--t. [I did the] gastric sleeve," she said at the time. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” she urged. “I had to do a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery before I even had it. What people don’t realize is it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving, and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me."

She added: "I was sober before, it did help, I don’t crave alcohol at all anymore. All it is is a push in the right direction. It doesn’t solve all your problems. It’s not a quick fix.”

