Being a celebrity does not preclude a person from having a bad dating experience.

Recently, a number of stars have spoken out about their most disastrous dates.

We take a look at some alarming dating admissions from some of Hollywood's most famous women.

DREW BARRYMORE WAS STOOD UP BY A MAN SHE MET ON A DATING APP

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore speaks to people in her talk show audience like they're friends, often divulging her innermost thoughts and sharing personal anecdotes. During a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 48-year-old actress shared an experience from a dating app that left her feeling "so dumb."

"So, this guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," Barrymore began. "So, I wrote to him, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and like we didn’t have any teams, and then I moved away to New York, and then we got two teams,'" she said. "'It's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

The quarterback for the Rams is Matthew Stafford, who's married with four children.

"He was not the quarterback for the LA Rams," Barrymore lamented, acknowledging the "catfish" situation. "He's a musician who thought he was being cute.

"I wasn't trying to land a football player. I was excited to talk about that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles. … And then the guy was like, ‘Hey Drewski,’ and I was like, 'I hate you. You pithy, deceiving, playful [man]. You've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. … I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'" she exclaimed.

It wasn't Barrymore's first failed app experience. She's also been stood up by someone she's spoken to in the past.

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone has not had a ton of luck in the dating department. The "Basic Instinct" actress, 65, says that although she is actively pursuing a serious relationship, she's having a hard time finding the right guy.

Active on dating apps, Stone recently told The Sunday Times she's not looking for a quick fling.

"I didn’t want to just go on Tinder and f--- somebody. Do you know what I mean? It’s so easy to f--- somebody. You don’t have to go on Tinder; you go to f---ing Coffee Bean. It’s not hard," she declared.

Stone added that her dating app encounters have not been great lately. She found out one man was a convicted felon, while another was "a heroin addict who’s clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me."

Stone chose to elaborate on that date, admitting she couldn't actually make it through.

"I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay.’"

Kelly Clarkson

While appearing on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2016, singer Kelly Clarkson admitted she once left in the middle of a date because the conversation was so cumbersome.

"I was 18, and I'd literally been on two dates in my life and this was the second one," she said in her defense, acknowledging that ditching her date was not the right thing to do. Clarkson explained that, at the time, she was working as a server at a comedy club and really focused on her career. A certain patron would frequent the venue, tip her and ask about going on a date.

"Finally, I say yes to going out with him. Well, we get there. And like, I am super self-deprecating. Like, I applaud it," Clarkson recalled. "I think it's the funniest thing ever, to a point. And then you're like ‘Aww.’ It gets just real mean to yourself.

"And he was (5-foot-2), and I'm (5-foot-3½). So, you know, I was like, ‘Whatever. I obviously went out with you.’ So it didn't bother me. But he proceeded to talk about his height for like a solid hour. And I withstood an hour, and then I went to the bathroom and I left.

"It's the worst thing I've ever done."

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy has been married to her husband Ben Falcone since 2005, but she described her dating pool as "slim pickings" before him. While on "Jimmy Kimmmel Live!" in 2019, McCarthy was asked to tell her worst dating story.

"How do I censor this?" she said. "I went on a date with someone, and we'd met at like a wrap party the night before. I may have had several drinks; I thought he was wonderful."

McCarthy explained that when the man arrived to pick her up, he hadn't chosen a spot for their date, prompting her to suggest a place nearby.

Things started to go awry when he started complaining about prices on the happy hour menu, including a $6 sandwich.

"This is still the high point of the date," she joked with Kimmel. "We get back to my apartment, and it's not been going well. It's just been constant talk of money, even though I'm paying. We get back, and on the walk, as we approach my building, he's like ‘So, I got this thing in my bag.’

McCarthy immediately thought he meant a weapon and was worried.

"'I got it from this guy at work' … Well, it's a ring.

"And I was like, ‘What?’ … I'll just say it's not a ring for your finger or your toes," she said, implying something explicit. "It's my one and only offering of that. … And he's got it from his friend at work, it's not even new!"

McCarthy said she did not take the man up on his offer and soon met Falcone.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron also told her worst dating story on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" which was prompted by a conversation about "The Bachelor" franchise.

Theron remembered an incident in her 20s, when she went on a date with a guy she was into and "super handsome."

"We went and had dinner. It was lovely. … I was like, ‘This is going really well.’ And he drove me home and, you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss. … He pulled over by my house, and we started kissing. And it was really good.

"And then he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.' I've never forgotten it because I've yet to meet another person who likes to have someone make out with their nose.

"I started giggling. … I didn't want to mess it up, so I gave him a little peck on the nose. And he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’"