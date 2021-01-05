Drew Barrymore was stood up by a man she met on a dating app

Even Drew Barrymore struggles in the dating world.

The 45-year-old star welcomed comedian Nikki Glaser on her talk show on Monday and they talked about dating, which the actress said is "one of my favorite subjects ever to dissect."

The two first chatted about dating apps, and Glaser explained that "guys do not come across great on dating apps."

The 36-year-old comedian joked about men having very few photos of themselves that "accurately represent who they are."

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS SHE 'REALLY DID NOT TAKE DIVORCE WELL' AFTER PAST FAMILY STRUGGLES

"I went on an app -- I think you've been on this app, too -- where every guy was a surfer, a photographer, had a dog and definitely their best friend's kid," Barrymore said. "I was like: 'Wow this is like a cookie-cutter. It's like the same thing over and over and over.'"

Her experience with the app was soured when a dating experience went poorly.

"I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore revealed. "I was like: 'Can't you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver.'"

She noted that being stood up by a dating app match isn't "shocking" because it "happens all the time."

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS HENRY WINKLER 'CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER' WITH HIS KINDNESS

"I was more miffed that it was at 3 o'clock when we were supposed to meet," said the "50 First Dates" star. "I'm like, 'Just do that at 2.'"

Glaser then said that being stood up is "just so disappointing" after spending time getting dressed and excited.

"Totally, I felt so stupid," Barrymore confessed.

While the actress never disclosed which app she was using, Glaser said she understood the star to be talking about "the celebrity dating app."

Raya is a popular dating app with celebrities and requires an application process much stricter than most apps.

Barrymore did, however, confirm that "there are big, high-power men" on the app, but she "didn't go for any of them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was like: 'Oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun,'" she said.

When Glaser suggested the date was intimidated by Barrymore, the hostess disagreed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think he's just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way," she said. "Screw that, Nikki, we got to face the facts. They're just not showing up. It may be personal, it may not be, but just whatever. Let's not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this."