Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford doesn't know what to tell his kids about Rams Christmas Day game

The Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback

By Megan Turner | OutKick
The NFL revealed its full schedule on Thursday night, and while the Los Angeles Rams will have a tough road to repeat another Super Bowl win, that doesn’t seem to be Matthew Stafford‘s biggest concern.

One of Christmas Day matinee matchup for the Rams will be at home against the Denver Broncos and their new star quarterback, Russell Wilson. The game that is currently set to be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Stafford said on NFL Network after the schedule release that his biggest worry on Christmas day may not be the Broncos’ defense, but rather what he’s going to tell his kids about where their presents are.

Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts with wife Kelly Hall and family after winning Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. 

"That’s a great question. I hope my kids aren’t watching, but my wife Kelly was saying maybe we just tell the kids that Christmas is the next day," Stafford said. "But, uh, I don’t know. I’m not really sure what we’re gonna do there. Turn the TV off Chandler and Sawyer if you’re watching. We’ll figure that out when we get there, but maybe that is a ‘Santa got stuck in the chimney, he’s a little bit late delivering the presents. We’ll see him after the game.’ I don’t know. Either that or I go over there super early in the morning but that doesn’t sound like a good plan."

Matthew Stafford evades the Bengals defense.

Sports Illustrated reports that the Week 16 matchup will mark the first time Stafford has taken the field on Christmas day as an NFL quarterback.