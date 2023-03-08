Sharon Stone says she lost custody of son Roan because of 'Basic Instinct' nudity shot

Although she gained instant notoriety within Hollywood for her 1992 film "Basic Instinct," Sharon Stone admitted she lost custody of her son because of the role.

"I lost custody of my child," Stone revealed of her son Roan on the "Table for Two" podcast with Bruce Bozzi.

"The judge ask[ed] my child, my tiny little tiny boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies,'" Stone recalled of her custody battle with ex-husband Phil Bronstein in 2004.

"Like the kind of abuse by the system - this kind of abuse that I was considered ‘What kind of parent I was’ because I made that movie. People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. You saw maybe, like, maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me…and I lost custody - I lost custody of my child."

In the aftermath of the custody battle, Stone said she was hospitalized.

"I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart. When you say break your heart, it broke my heart. It literally broke…I went in to get a mammogram, and they're like ‘Something's wrong, we need you to do a treadmill test.’ All the doctors came running in, they're like ‘Woah,'" she recounted of losing Roan.

Despite losing custody of Roan, whom she adopted with Bronstein, she was able to maintain a close relationship with her son. She ultimately adopted his two brothers, Quinn and Kelly. Stone has no biological children, revealing in an Instagram comment last year that she had suffered nine miscarriages throughout her life.

While the role in "Basic Instinct" was certainly transformative for her career, Stone says the role itself was challenging.

"I got nominated for a Golden Globe for that part and when I went to the Golden Globes and they called my name, a bunch of people in the room laughed," she admitted. "It was horrible. I was so humiliated."

"And I was like, ‘Does anybody have any idea how hard it was to play that part?' How gut-wrenching and frightening and how much work it was to play this part. And kind of, try to carry this complex movie that was really breaking all boundaries. And everyone was protesting against, and the pressure, and I auditioned for it for 9 months. They offered it to 13 other people. And now you're laughing at me? I was like, ‘Oh my God.' I just wanted crawl into a hole, you know," she added.

She also claimed the project impacted her dating-life. "It sort of ended my dating world…Men didn't want to date a woman that other men thought of ‘like that,'" she shared.

The erotic thriller is recognized today for its groundbreaking display of sexuality, but at the time was a polarizing project.

In her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," Stone alleged that she was tricked into filming a nude scene where she was not wearing any underwear. Stone claimed that director Paul Verhoeven told her that light was reflecting poorly off her underwear while shooting.

Stone said she was unaware any full-frontal nudity would be shown, only discovering the creative decision had been made at a screening for the film.

Verhoeven refuted Stone's claims, stating "My memory is radically different from Sharon’s memory," to Variety.

"That does not stand in the way and has nothing to do with the wonderful way that she portrayed Catherine Tramell … She is absolutely phenomenal. We still have a pleasant relationship and exchange text messages," he continued.