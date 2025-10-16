Keith Urban forced to cancel South Carolina concert last minute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban was forced to cancel his South Carolina concert as he recovers from a mild illness.

The 57-year-old country singer had been scheduled to perform Thursday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, as part of his High and Alive tour but canceled at the last minute.

The venue's website released a statement saying, "Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week. He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show."

The statement also included a personal message from Urban apologizing to fans for the sudden cancellation.

"Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show …. I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted," he said. "I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!"

The cancellation comes just weeks after Urban and his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce after nearly 20 years of marriage.

News of their separation broke Sept. 29, with Kidman filing for divorce the following day. According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties" as their reason for their split and listed Sept. 30 as their date of separation.

"Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," a source told People when the news broke.

"She didn’t want this," the source added. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, published Oct. 9, Kidman discussed how she copes with difficult situations by drawing comparisons to similar experiences she has had in the past.

While she didn't name Urban outright, she explained that she has learned new ways to deal with hardship as she gets older, saying, "The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated," because, at a certain point, she can look at a situation and think, "Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.

"There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful or how difficult or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she told the outlet. "You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass."

Urban and Kidman first met in 2005 at an event in Australia and were married in June 2006. They share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.