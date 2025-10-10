Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman shares wisdom on overcoming 'devastating' times amid Keith Urban divorce

'Big Little Lies' star reflects on using life experience to handle difficult times

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards Video

Nicole Kidman walking the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her leading role in "Babygirl," greeted fans and photographers as she walked the carpet at the Golden Globes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than two weeks after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is opening up about emotional life challenges and how age has given her the tools to get through even the darkest days.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Oct. 9, Kidman, 58, shared her wisdom and how she coped through difficult times while holding tight to what matters most — her children and her inner strength. 

"The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated," Kidman said. "You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’"

NICOLE KIDMAN SEEMINGLY HINTED AT KEITH URBAN SPLIT WEEKS BEFORE DIVORCE FILING

Nicole Kidman rocks black dress on red carpet

Nicole Kidman said that the best part of aging is gaining experience. (Stefanie Keenan)

While the "Big Little Lies" star didn’t mention her split from Urban directly, she continued to reflect on life’s challenges. 

"There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she added. "You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Her comments come on the heels of her divorce filing from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage. The couple has two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

Despite the personal turmoil, Kidman said her role as a mother has grounded her.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Nicole Kidman attended an event for Paris Fashion Week with her two youngest children on Oct. 6, 2025. (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images)

"My children [give me the] purpose of being their protector and their guide," she said. "Promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there’s always a safe place to grow up in."

NICOLE KIDMAN’S DIVORCE FROM KEITH URBAN FOLLOWS HER HOLLYWOOD FRIENDS' HISTORY OF SCANDALS AND HEARTBREAK

Before the news of her separation from Urban broke, Kidman shared a heartfelt reflection about life’s unpredictability.

Weeks before the actress officially filed for divorce, Kidman subtly alluded in a Vogue interview to what appeared to be a cryptic preview of the split.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wear black suits in split image

Before the news of her separation from Urban broke, Kidman shared a heartfelt reflection about life’s unpredictability. (Getty Images)

When asked about life in her 50s, she reflected, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

At the time of her late-August interview, the "Babygirl" star had not publicly confirmed her split.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are dressed in elegant, coordinated looks as they depart for the 2024 Met Gala.

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

By Oct. 8, when the Vogue piece was published, Kidman had already filed for divorce from Urban.

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. Their last known public appearance together was at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While fans were stunned, insiders close to them claimed it was "inevitable."

"It really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue