Nicole Kidman shares wisdom on overcoming 'devastating' times amid Keith Urban divorce

Less than two weeks after filing for divorce from Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman is opening up about emotional life challenges and how age has given her the tools to get through even the darkest days.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Oct. 9, Kidman, 58, shared her wisdom and how she coped through difficult times while holding tight to what matters most — her children and her inner strength.



"The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated," Kidman said. "You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’"

While the "Big Little Lies" star didn’t mention her split from Urban directly, she continued to reflect on life’s challenges.



"There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she added. "You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass."

Her comments come on the heels of her divorce filing from Urban on Sept. 30 after 19 years of marriage. The couple has two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman also shares two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.



Despite the personal turmoil, Kidman said her role as a mother has grounded her.

"My children [give me the] purpose of being their protector and their guide," she said. "Promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there’s always a safe place to grow up in."

Before the news of her separation from Urban broke, Kidman shared a heartfelt reflection about life’s unpredictability.

Weeks before the actress officially filed for divorce, Kidman subtly alluded in a Vogue interview to what appeared to be a cryptic preview of the split.

When asked about life in her 50s, she reflected, "How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

At the time of her late-August interview, the "Babygirl" star had not publicly confirmed her split.

By Oct. 8, when the Vogue piece was published, Kidman had already filed for divorce from Urban.

The pair first met in 2005 and married a year later in June 2006. Their last known public appearance together was at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025.

While fans were stunned, insiders close to them claimed it was "inevitable."

"It really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People, adding they "have been living separately for a while now."