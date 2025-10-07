Nicole Kidman leans on daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret as she navigates Keith Urban split

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole Kidman is leaning on her teenage daughters as she navigates her divorce from Keith Urban.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Kidman listed Sept. 30 as the couple’s date of separation. Although Kidman and Urban's split may have seemed sudden to fans, those close to the couple said it was a long time coming.

According to the divorce filing, Kidman asked to be named the primary residential parent of Sunday and Faith. Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

It "really hasn’t been a secret," a source told People , adding they "have been living separately for a while now."

"People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable," the source claimed.

Since then, Kidman and the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have been spotted together enjoying the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week.

A source close to the family told People in August that Nicole and her daughters "have been inseparable" all summer, spending most of their time together.

At the time, the "Big Little Lies" actress took to Instagram to share photos with Sunday and Faith, concluding their summer break.

"Summer memories ❤️ Now back to school ✨," Kidman captioned her carousel of images. Noticeably absent from any of the pictures and videos was Urban.

At the start of summer, Kidman told Allure that she likes who she is as a mother and gets to be her daughters "guide."

"I do, actually. Yeah. I’m very close to both my girls."

"I sit on their beds and discuss the most intimate things; I get to be their guide. If they want to tell me to be quiet, they can. I'm able to apologize to them. I'm able to stand up to them. I very much like the relationship we have. It’s nice to be able to say that," she told the outlet.

In Aug. 2024, Kidman told Elle that she loved having teenage daughters.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite. I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much," she said at the time.

When having teenage daughters, it's safe to assume that sharing clothes is a hot topic in Kidman's household.

In January, Kidman told W Magazine that she's consciously saved all of her red carpet looks for her daughters to get their hands on.

"I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed. They're museum pieces. They raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange," she said.