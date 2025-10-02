Keith Urban seen for first time since Nicole Kidman divorce filing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban was pictured for the first time since his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce two days ago.

In exclusive photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Urban, 57, stepped off a plane at Harrisburg International Airport ahead of his gig at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of his "High and Alive" tour. Urban was seen without his wedding band in the pictures.

The "Big Little Lies" actress filed for divorce Tuesday on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences", while also noting "marital difficulties" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Somebody Like You" singer attempted to go incognito as he disembarked from the aircraft Thursday wearing a dark black hat with matching sunglasses.

He carried a brown leather backpack over one shoulder and showed off his ring-less finger while holding onto a large tan bag.

Kidman, 58, and Urban were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar-winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children.

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

Representatives for Urban and Kidman did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.