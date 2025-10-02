Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban seen for first time since Nicole Kidman divorce filing

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday after 19 years of marriage

By Tracy Wright
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage to Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar he'll be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Keith Urban was pictured for the first time since his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce two days ago.

In exclusive photos obtained by Fox News Digital, Urban, 57, stepped off a plane at Harrisburg International Airport ahead of his gig at the Giant Center in Hershey as part of his "High and Alive" tour. Urban was seen without his wedding band in the pictures.

The "Big Little Lies" actress filed for divorce Tuesday on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences", while also noting "marital difficulties" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital. 

KEITH URBAN'S AWKWARD INTERVIEWS SEEMINGLY HINTED AT NICOLE KIDMAN MARRIAGE ISSUES

The "Somebody Like You" singer attempted to go incognito as he disembarked from the aircraft Thursday wearing a dark black hat with matching sunglasses. 

KEITH URBAN, NICOLE KIDMAN DIVORCE SENDS SHOCKWAVES AMID WHISPERS OF ‘ANOTHER WOMAN’

He carried a brown leather backpack over one shoulder and showed off his ring-less finger while holding onto a large tan bag.

Kidman, 58, and Urban were last publicly seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar-winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children. 

Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban watching the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last seen publicly seen together in Nashville at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match in June. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Representatives for Urban and Kidman did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

