Katy Perry collapses from 'American Idol' gas leak during auditions

This coming Sunday's episode of "American Idol" shows the judges frantically exiting the studio after an emergency breaks out on set.

In a sneak peek clip shown below, the ABC show's judges, and the dozens of men and women set to audition for them, are forced to evacuate the building due to an apparent gas leak at the studio.

Katy Perry, who is sitting between Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judge's table, asks, "Do you guys smell gas?"

"Propane," country singer Bryan responds.

"It's pretty intense," the "Dark Horse" singer says, causing Bryan, 43, to alert producers of the "heavy propane" they were smelling.

Richie, 70, guessed it was a "slight leak" in the complex before Perry admitted she was developing a headache from the smell.

"Oh, it's bad. It's really bad!" Perry, 35, says as she gets up to leave the judge's table.

Seconds later, chaos ensues as the room full of anxious performers waiting to audition are forced to evacuate.

"I need everyone to get up and follow me as quickly as possible," a crew member says as sirens go off in the background.

Firefighters show up to the scene and Richie, now outside, is stunned. "Wow, you can smell it, right? Holy crap!"

"I'm not feeling good," Perry admits before she tips over and falls to the ground.

The clip does not show whether or not Perry is then treated on the scene.

The new season of "American Idol" premiered on Sunday, and the season kicked off with a clip of Richie giving his very honest opinion to a hopeful contestant.

To Perry and Bryan's surprise, Richie admitted to a young performer that he was not a fan.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I don't like you," Richie said. “And for some weird reason, it’s not sitting well with me. I don’t like your voice. I’m being very honest. I don’t like your attitude."

He added: "And I don’t really think you’re going to make it in Hollywood.”

"American Idol" airs on Sundays on ABC.

