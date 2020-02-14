Lionel Richie tells 'American Idol' contestant: 'I don’t like you'

Lionel Richie is making his voice heard.

The 70-year-old star is set to return to the new season of "American Idol" -- airing on Sunday -- and in a sneak peek at what's to come, it appears Richie is not holding back.

In a clip, obtained by People magazine, Richie gives his very honest opinion to a hopeful young contestant.

“We have a problem,” Lionel told the contestant. “Well, a big problem, honestly, because I don’t like you.”

Lionel's remarks caught the attention of fellow judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“Lionel Richie,” Perry, 35, said as Bryan, 43, let out a sigh.

“I’ve got to be honest with you,” Richie continued. “I don’t like you. And for some weird reason, it’s not sitting well with me. I don’t like your voice. I’m being very honest. I don’t like your attitude."

He added: "And I don’t really think you’re going to make it in Hollywood.”

In addition to being candid with budding artists, Richie also dishes tough love to his own family.

The singer once offered some advice to his 21-year-old daughter Sofia when she expressed interest in an acting career.

“I told her, ‘I wish you lots of failure, young,'” Richie told reporters at an "American Idol" event, according to People. “We’re in a business where it’s how you recover and ‘yes, yes, yes’ does not feel terrible, so you have to get smacked in the face."

He continued: “I said, ‘You’re going to have a little bit more of a different time because you’re coming from a family where they expect a little bit more.'”

Richie said that he also offers his children another piece of advice: “Do your best, give them attitude and kill it."

“She’s got the attitude,” Richie noted of Sofia. “She sings, too. I’m so excited about her.”

Richie is also father to Nicole, 38, an actress and reality TV star, and Miles, 25, a model. Their famous father noted that all of his kids "have great attitudes" about working in the entertainment industry.

