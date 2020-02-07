Katy Perry sends her support to China amid coronavirus outbreak: 'We are all with you'

Katy Pery sent a message of solidarity to China and its citizens who are fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was posted by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Twitter.

“This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn’t agree more – we’re in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause,” he wrote.

The singer said, “I just wanted to send a message to you to let you know that we are all with you during this time, and keep fighting, and stay healthy, and positive as best as you can. We’re thinking of you. We are sending our prayers. We’re gonna get through this."

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China but has spread to multiple countries, including the United States, where there are 12 confirmed cases thus far.

A Washington state man who contracted the virus has since been released from the hospital. Six other cases have been confirmed in California, as well as one in Wisconsin, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and two in Illinois. No deaths have been reported in the U.S., and the large majority of cases still remain in China. Overall, more than 630 people have died of the virus so far and more than 30,000 have been sickened worldwide.

Other celebrities have donated money to help develop a vaccine for the virus.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing reportedly donated $72,000 to Wuhan Benevolent General Association and Chinese singer and songwriter Han Hong organized a charity event to help those affected regain some financial stability.

And Chinese actor Zhu Yilong, who is from Wuhan, donated $86,000 to Wuhan Benevolent General Association.

