Celebrity News
Published

Katie Holmes enjoys time with Suri in NYC, post-breakup with Jamie Foxx

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Katie Holmes isn't letting her breakup with Jamie Foxx put a damper on the end of her summer.

The 40-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star was spotted in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, grabbing a bite to eat before school starts next week.

While hailing a cab with Suri on Tuesday, Holmes put on an accidental display as her oversized sweater fell over her shoulder exposing her matching bra.

Katie Holmes shows some major cleavage while hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruise in Downtown Manhattan. 

JAMIE FOXX AND KATIE HOLMES SPLIT AFTER 6 YEARS TOGETHER: REPORT

She coordinated the off-duty look with high-waisted jeans, black sandals, and large black sunglasses.

The mother-daughter outing comes after news broke last week that Holmes reportedly ended her relationship with Foxx, 51, after six years of dating.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had reportedly been dating since 2013.

SISTINE STALLONE AND CORINNE FOXX REVEAL THE INDUSTRY ADVICE THEIR FAMOUS FATHERS GAVE THEM

"It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships," a source told People magazine.

"Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being," added the source. "They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend The 2019 Met Gala.

Rumors started that two had split after Foxx was seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub holding hands with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave on Aug. 17.

The Oscar-winner claimed the two aren't an item during an Instagram Live rant.

JAMIE FOXX TELLING FRIENDS SELA VAVE IS 'THE FUTURE ­BEYONCÉ': REPORT

"All of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they’re working hard, but when a girl does it, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s***," he said.

Jamie Foxx, Sela Vave (R) attend Michael B. Jordan's MBJAM at Dave &amp; Buster's Hollywood. 

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” Foxx continued. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Vave also broke her silence about the dating rumors. She shared a video of Foxx insisting they are only working together on her music career.

"For the people who care... here is the TRUE story(swipe)... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, homewrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most," she wrote as the caption.