Katie Holmes enjoys time with Suri in NYC, post-breakup with Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes isn't letting her breakup with Jamie Foxx put a damper on the end of her summer.

The 40-year-old "Dawson's Creek" star was spotted in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, Suri, grabbing a bite to eat before school starts next week.

While hailing a cab with Suri on Tuesday, Holmes put on an accidental display as her oversized sweater fell over her shoulder exposing her matching bra.

She coordinated the off-duty look with high-waisted jeans, black sandals, and large black sunglasses.

The mother-daughter outing comes after news broke last week that Holmes reportedly ended her relationship with Foxx, 51, after six years of dating.

"It ran its course. This industry is very tough on relationships," a source told People magazine.

"Jamie thinks Katie is an incredible human being," added the source. "They had a very, very deep connection. They brought each other a lot of joy and laughter."

Rumors started that two had split after Foxx was seen leaving a Los Angeles nightclub holding hands with 21-year-old singer Sela Vave on Aug. 17.

The Oscar-winner claimed the two aren't an item during an Instagram Live rant.

"All of the unnecessary hate for the woman, just because the guys are coming here and they’re working hard, but when a girl does it, she has an ulterior motive. Stop that s***," he said.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” Foxx continued. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Vave also broke her silence about the dating rumors. She shared a video of Foxx insisting they are only working together on her music career.

"For the people who care... here is the TRUE story(swipe)... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, homewrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most," she wrote as the caption.