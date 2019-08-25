Jamie Foxx telling friends Sela Vave is 'the future ­Beyoncé': report

After breaking up with Katie Holmes, ­Jamie Foxx is spending a lot of time with young singer Sela Vave — and he’s admiringly telling his close friends, “She’s the next Beyoncé.”

Multiple sources tell us Foxx, 51, appears to be grooming singer and model Vave for mega­stardom, and has been showing her off to his ­influential pals in the business.

One source said, “Jamie is saying that Sela is an amazing singer, that she’s ‘the future ­Beyoncé.’ He’s introducing her to his friends in the music and entertainment industry — and getting her to sing on the spot to show off her talents.”

The source, who recently saw them on a night out, said, “Jamie seemed very attentive to Sela and excited to show her off.”

The two were seen holding hands as they left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in LA last weekend, heading to his Lamborghini SUV.

Meanwhile, Foxx has strongly denied dating Vave, pointing out she’s as young as his daughter Corinne, 25.

Some reports list Vave as 21, while other sources tell us she is just 19.

Foxx has said he wants to guide Vave’s music career after seeing her perform, “That’s our family. We don’t ever cross the lines like that personally,” Foxx said on Instagram Live.

“That’s our artist, that’s our family, that’s our love. She’s been brought into the family. She works hard, she’s a beautiful singer. I can’t wait for you to hear her.”

Vave has even moved in with Foxx, who points out that in the past Ed Sheeran, Nick Cannon and Ne-Yo have lived with him as their careers took off, so speculation about a ­romance with Vave is a “double standard.”

After being bombarded with angry backlash on social media over the demise of Foxx’s relationship with Holmes after six years, Vave wrote on Instagram, “You can keep talking and calling me a w—e, s—t, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die . . . Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard.”

Foxx’s rep didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.