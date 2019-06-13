Jamie Foxx opens up about his long distance relationship with Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx was overheard updating a pal on his relationship with Katie Holmes at a recent event.

“[He said] things are going swimmingly,” said our eavesdropper.

The source added, “They’re making [long] distance work, and they are stronger than ever.”

Foxx lives in LA, while Holmes lives in New York.

Their relationship has long been one of Hollywood’s worst-kept secrets.

Foxx was at Corkcicle’s Rosé Day LA celebration at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.

The event was also attended by Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Scherzinger, Evan Ross, and wife Ashlee Simpson, Audrina Patridge, Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.