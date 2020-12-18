Katie Holmes, boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. become Instagram official in sweet birthday tribute: 'I love you'

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend are Instagram official.

The "Dawson's Creek" star's beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr., took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Holmes' 42nd birthday with a loving tribute.

Contained in the post was a gleeful black-and-white photo of the actress sitting in the lap of Vitolo, both wearing massive grins in what appeared to be a restaurant.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person," wrote the pro chef. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile."

He added: "Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Holmes responded with a sweet comment.

"Thank you so much my Love," wrote the star. "I love u too!!!!!"

The post also drew the attention of actress Zoe Kravitz.

"This is f---in cuuuuuuuute," the star said in the comments. "Happy birthday @katieholmes212."

Rumors of a romance first began swirling between the two earlier this year and they've been spotted around New York City several times since then.

Vitolo, 33, is reportedly the first man Holmes has felt comfortable with being "authentically herself" rather than morphing herself into the person her partner wants.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," a source told Entertainment Tonight in October.

The pair met in the fall of 2019, which is why their relationship has blossomed so quickly, the source said.

"In the past, it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners’ lifestyle," the insider told the outlet of Holmes’ past dating patterns. "But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself."

They added: "This is the real Katie and she’s playing by her own rules now. They’re so happy."

The actress’s last public relationship was with Jamie Foxx. They split last year.

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, 52, Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, 58, in 2012 after five years of marriage. They share one child, daughter Suri, who is 14.