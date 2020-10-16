Katie Holmes ‘authentically herself’ with new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr.: source

Katie Holmes is feeling fully embraced in her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The pair were first linked in August and have recently been inseparable during outings in New York City.

Vitolo, 33, is reportedly the first man Holmes, 41, has felt comfortable with being “authentically herself” rather than morphing herself into the person her partner wants.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday.

The pair met in the fall of 2019, which is why their relationship has blossomed so quickly, the source said.

“In the past, it seemed like Katie would sort of mold to her partners’ lifestyle,” the insider told the outlet of Holmes’ past dating patterns. “But with Emilio, Katie is so authentically herself."

They added: “This is the real Katie and she’s playing by her own rules now. They’re so happy.”

Holmes and Vitolo have spent most of their time at his family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato because the “Dawson’s Creek” alum reportedly thinks the chef’s work ethic is his “most attractive attribute.”

“His family restaurant is a huge priority for him, which is why they spend so much time at the restaurant," the source said.

The actress’s last public relationship was with Jamie Foxx. They split last year.

Prior to her relationship with Foxx, 52, Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, 58, in 2012 after five years of marriage. They share one child, daughter Suri, who is 14.

At the time, Holmes' attorney Jonathan Wolfe confirmed her divorce in a statement, writing, "This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest.”

