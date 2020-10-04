Lanny Kravitz on his close relationship with daughter Zoë Kravitz: 'We can talk about anything'

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz make up one of showbiz's most buzzed-about father-daughter duos.

The Grammy-winning musician shares his actress daughter with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, and he's now seeing similarities in his own relationship with Zoë to that between his mother and grandfather.

"Zoë and I have a very open dialogue. We can talk about anything and everything," Lenny, 56, told People magazine. "My mother and my grandfather had a very close relationship. To the point where, as a teenager, I thought it was ridiculous."

Lenny remembered thinking that his mother, actress Roxie Roker, and her father were "on top of each other all the time."

Roker was known best for playing Helen Willis on "The Jeffersons," making her half of the first interracial couple on prime time television.

Now that he and Zoë have a similar relationship, Lenny's singing a different tune.

"They loved each other, and they valued each other. So when I see the relationship between Zoë and myself, I see the relationship between my mother and my grandfather," he said. "It makes me very happy that we've elevated to that level."

Zoë is a growing force in Hollywood, having parts in the "Divergent" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises, as well as in HBO's "Big Little Lies" and the upcoming "Batman" flick.

"She really did it on her own," said Lenny, gushing over his daughter. "In school, she never told people who her parents were. She would make me pick her up down the block. Some kids might’ve used it to their advantage, but it wasn't her style. She's done an amazing job."

Lenny feels that Roker, who died in 1995, "is very proud of" Zoë, who was just 7 when her grandmother passed away.

"I know that my mother is very proud of her," Lenny continued. "Not just her accomplishments, but her behavior, her attitudes, the way she has done what she's done and the kind of human being that she is."

Not only does Lenny have a close relationship with Zoë, but also with Bonet, who he was married to from 1987-1993, a relationship he calls "essential."

"We have a child, and we love each other just as much as before — it's just a different situation," explained the rock star. "It takes time, work and dedication, but that is something that the two of us had."

Bonet, 52, is now married to "Game of Thrones" alum Jason Momoa, with whom, she shares two children: Lola Iolani, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

Lenny said that he's close with the whole gang.

"I love [Bonet's] husband, and I love her children," said the musician. "We all get together, and we have the best times. We communicate, we have each other's backs and that is the way it should be. We're all one family."

Lenny's memoir, "Let Love Rule," hits stands on Friday.