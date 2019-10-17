Kate Middleton and Prince William’s plane forced to turn around during fierce electrical storm in Pakistan

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton endured a frightening flight during their royal tour of Pakistan.

The couple was traveling back to Islamabad on a jet after completing royal engagements in Lahore when they encountered an electrical storm, People magazine reported on Thursday. Lightning could be seen over the right ring as the plane “bumped and rolled side to side.”

According to the outlet, the pilot attempted to land the RAF Voyager at two different airports but was forced to turn back to Lahore. The flight was meant to take about 25 minutes, but the plan was in the air for two hours.

“Those big flashes are the RAF Voyager, carrying William, Kate and traveling media, going through [lightning] – two aborted landings at Islamabad due to the storm and we’re back in Lahore,” tweeted Press Association reporter Emma Louise Bowden.

After the plane landed, William, an experienced pilot, reassured members of the media at the back of the plane and even joked that he was the one doing the flying. The British royal also shared it was either going to be a night out in Lahore, or they would return to the capital for the evening.

The outlet reported William and Middleton started their day at the SOS Children’s Village, a charity in Lahore that provides a home and family structure to over 150 children. During their appearance, the couple celebrated the birthdays of three children with traditional Pakistani cakes.

Afterward, Middleton and William played with more children at the National Cricket Academy. The duo also followed in the footsteps of William’s late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, by seeing a mosque and a cancer hospital she visited during her own trips to Pakistan back in the 1990s.

While at the hospital, Middleton wore matching tiaras with a young patient. The little girl hosted a tea party for the couple on her hospital bed.

Middleton and William are also proud parents to three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.