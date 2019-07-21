New photos of Prince George shared by Kensington Palace to mark his 6th birthday

Kensington Palace released three new photographs of Prince George on Sunday to mark the future king’s sixth birthday.

The photos were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It has become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace tweeted a photograph of Prince George on a family holiday and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday.”

KATE MIDDLETON RECEIVES MAJOR ROLE FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH, CONTINUES ROYAL TRADITION

In a later tweet they added two more photos of George in an English soccer jersey with a big smile and wrote, “These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday!”

The prince turns six on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George, who is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is third in line for the throne -- behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.