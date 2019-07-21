Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals
Published

New photos of Prince George shared by Kensington Palace to mark his 6th birthday

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Kensington Palace released three new photographs of Prince George on Sunday to mark the future king’s sixth birthday.

The photos were taken by his mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It has become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots taken by his mother.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace tweeted a photograph of Prince George on a family holiday and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday.”

KATE MIDDLETON RECEIVES MAJOR ROLE FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH, CONTINUES ROYAL TRADITION

In a later tweet they added two more photos of George in an English soccer jersey with a big smile and wrote, “These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday!”

The prince turns six on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

George, who is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, is third in line for the throne -- behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father, Prince William.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan