Prince William, Kate Middleton take George and Charlotte to cheer on Aston Villa vs Norwich

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Royal soccer fans in the making.

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed watching the Premier League's Aston Villa take on Norwich City in Norwich, England along with their two older kids Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

The couple decided to leave 17-month-old Prince Louis at home.

The royal family was all smiles as their favorite team, Aston Villa, won 5-1, and Prince Geoge showed off his spirit in an Aston Villa t-shirt as he cheered and clapped for the team.

The youngster is growing to love the sport. He reportedly had a soccer-themed sixth birthday party in July and in his official birthday photos, Prince Goerge is wearing an England national team jersey.

Also in July at a polo match, he was spotted kicking around a soccer ball with his sister.

Prince William has been a longtime fan of the club.

In May 2015, he told BBC presenter Gary Linker about why he's so passionate about the team.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen in the stands during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are seen in the stands during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“A long time ago at school, I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams," be explained.

“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments," he added.