Kate Middleton confronted Prince Harry with concerns about Meghan Markle after they began dating, new book says

Members of the royal family voiced concerns to Prince Harry over his relationship with Meghan Markle shortly after the pair began dating, a new book claims.

In "Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor," released on Tuesday, investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett reveal that Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, tried to persuade the now-Duke of Sussex to proceed with caution when it came to wooing Los Angeles, Calif. native Meghan.

"[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate," the authors write, reported the Daily Mail.

Insiders also claim in the book that Harry's older brother, Prince William, issued a similar warning, asking Harry, "Is she the right one?" shortly after being introduced to Markle.

But according to the authors, Harry's loved ones had good intent -- one thing he has struggled to realize.

"The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended," the authors write, according to the outlet.

Royal aides also recalled their impressions of Markle to the authors, some of whom spoke of her positive attributes. One aide, who remains anonymous in the book, spoke highly of Markle's intelligence in comparison to the senior aides.

"All of their IQs put together would not equal hers," the aide said.

Another source concluded that Harry's public support of Markle since they tied the knot in 2018 is a response to his mother's death.

"It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any," the source told the authors.

Similarly, the authors concluded that Harry was intrigued by Markle's "confidence, commitment, drive and ambition" upon meeting because he "subconsciously was seeking a figure to replace the mother so cruelly torn from him at a vulnerable age."

Back in January, Harry and Markle stunned their families as they announced their decision to step back as "senior members" of the royal family.

The pair are now residing in Los Angeles, Markle's hometown, after a brief stay on Vancouver Island, Canada.

In their initial announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Multiple reports have since surfaced claiming the physical distance between Harry and the British royal family is evidence of a rift between him and William.

Royal journalist Tom Bradby, widely known for his interview with Harry and Markle in South Africa, described the brothers' relationship struggles while appearing on “Good Morning Britain" months ago.

“There are lots of people who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, [who would] love them to be closer again. And with any luck, that will happen,” Bradby told co-host Piers Morgan on Wednesday morning. “But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said.

"And also a family dispute within a family firm," he added. "You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and if they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard.”