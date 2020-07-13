Kate Middleton on the 'tips and tools she wishes she'd received as a first-time mom: 'It's gold dust'

Kate Middleton wishes she had received a speck of “gold dust” when she started out as a first-time mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, relayed the message during her latest appearance during a “BBC Breakfast” interview in the United Kingdom on Monday that a new language and literacy program initiative called Tiny Happy People is an amazing tool for parents to be able to cater to their children ages 5 and under to foster those precious skills at home amid the coronavirus.

In speaking openly about a new father, Ryan and his 8-year-old daughter Mia, Middleton said he has benefitted greatly from the new program and only wishes she had such a program in place when she took on the journey as a mom.

“He’s learnt a huge amount from Tiny Happy People. It’s information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mom," said Middleton. "It’s gold dust, really, for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in those first five years.”

In the interview, which will air Tuesday across the pond, Middleton added, “In the first few months there’s a huge amount of support from the midwives and health visitors, but from then onwards, there’s a massive gap before they then start school.”

Early childhood education is paramount in aiding children to understand the world around them and in formulating their overall language skills – and the first five years of a child’s life are particularly important in that regard.

Middleton has long been a stout supporter of lending her time to developing programs and workshops that promote effective ways of communicating with babies and toddlers throughout their early years of development and reportedly helped advise the brain trusts behind Tiny Happy People.

“She helped with the creative look and feel of the films,” a royal source told People. The source added that the initiative “is particularly apt now for those who perhaps have not been getting the support they might usually have.”

Meanwhile, Middleton said in a statement that she is “delighted” to have loaned her insight into the fostering of young minds.

“Families and carers are at the heart of nurturing the next generation of happy, healthy adults, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to turn to for advice,” said Middleton. “Tiny Happy People is an invaluable resource which provides parents and carers with support and tips, as well as simple activities to ensure children develop the language skills they need to have the best possible start in life. I am delighted to have been part of its journey and hope families across the UK will enjoy exploring the resources.”