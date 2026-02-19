Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein probe leader Comer says 'no one is above the law' after ex-Prince Andrew arrest

Former Prince Andrew was arrested in the UK on suspicion of misconduct in public office

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
The senior lawmaker leading the U.S. House of Representatives investigation of Jeffrey Epstein is the latest high-profile official to sound off on the arrest of former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., reiterated the need for accountability and lauded the Trump administration's commitment to releasing its own information on Epstein.

"There must be accountability for anyone who was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes," Comer told Fox News Digital. "The Justice Department’s transparency is ensuring that no one is above the law — even British royalty."

News first broke of the former Prince Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office in the early hours of Thursday morning on the U.S. East Coast.

LONDON POLICE LAUNCH CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO FORMER UK AMBASSADOR TO US WITH ALLEGED EPSTEIN TIES

Comer addresses the press after Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters after a closed-door deposition with Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 9, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

It comes after a British police department said it was looking into a complaint that Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein, according to the BBC.

While he has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, Andrew was one of the late pedophile's most well-known associates through the years.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's earliest and most vocal accusers, alleged in a memoir that Andrew had sex with her when she was a minor.

STARMER CALLS ON EX-PRINCE ANDREW TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS AFTER LATEST EPSTEIN RELEASE

Giuffre died of suicide in April of last year. Epstein died of suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew arrive at Westminster Cathedral for a memorial service, dressed in dark formal attire.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral in London on Sept. 16, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., one of the earliest U.S. lawmakers to call for Andrew's arrest back in October 2025, told Fox News Digital, "If you’re watching a former prince get arrested today, remember: four Republicans refused to flinch, refused to fold, and forced the Epstein files into the light."

"Courage has consequences. So does corruption," said Mace, also a House Oversight Committee member.

EX-PRINCE ANDREW IGNORES US EPSTEIN PROBE REQUESTS AS EXPERTS WARN OF 'GHASTLY' OPTICS FOR ROYAL FAMILY

She was one of four House Republicans who voted with Democrats to force a vote on mandating that the Department of Justice (DOJ) release all of its files related to Epstein's case. The subsequent House vote was nearly unanimous, with just one GOP lawmaker voting against it.

Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee sounded off with renewed calls for accountability for other alleged Epstein associates.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., said Andrew "appears repeatedly in the documents we have uncovered as having knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and is specifically named by victims as someone who engaged in wrongdoing."

"We hope today's arrest will lead to answers and show that there will be accountability even if you hide, regardless of how rich and powerful you are," he said in a statement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., wrote on X, "This is exactly the kind of accountability we need from the Department of Justice. It's time to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

