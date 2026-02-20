'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi diagnosed with cervical cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed she was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer.

In a seven-minute TikTok post, the 38-year-old "Jersey Shore" star gave a health update to her followers following a colon biopsy.

"My results came back from my colon biopsy ... and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma," she said in the video. "Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!"

After revealing her diagnosis, she encouraged her followers to get regular Pap smears, sharing that she has "been struggling with abnormal Pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me."

Rather than ignoring the problem "because I was hurt and scared," the former reality star said she made all the necessary appointments, adding, "cancer is in there, but it’s stage 1, and it’s curable."

"So get your appointments done, b----es! I’m telling you!" she added. "Once you go to stage 2, then I think you have to do chemo ... nobody wants to do that! It’s scary. So get your appointments done."

In terms of a treatment plan, Polizzi explained she will first get a PET scan done to see if the cancer has spread throughout her body, adding that after that, "I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy."

While doctors have told her chemotherapy and radiation are also an option, she believes "the smart choice here is the hysterectomy" and that she'll still have her ovaries, "which is a good sign," but that her cervix and uterus need to come out, adding, "it all depends on the PET scan."

"A lot of women go through it silently without anyone to talk to, and they’re scared by themselves. And that was me until I decided to upload the video about what was happening with me," she said.

"I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other," she continued. "I appreciate all of the love. Everything’s going to be fine. I’m going to tackle this and get it done."

The reality star's fans flooded the comments section with supportive messages, with her "Jersey Shore" co-star, Sammi Giancola, writing, "The strongest woman, love you!"

"You’re breaking stigmas by being so open and transparent about all of this!" a fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "I haven't had a ap in over 8 years. I just got off the phone with my OBGYN. Thank you for sharing!"

"As a women’s health provider, your transparency is going to help tons of people come and see someone like me and get screened and possibly save their lives," a third comment read.

Polizzi first shared her health struggles in a TikTok posted on Jan. 23 in which she told her followers she was getting a colonoscopy and a colon biopsy, once again sharing the importance of getting regular Pap smears.

