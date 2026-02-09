Prince William, Princess Catherine 'deeply concerned' by Epstein files revelations, palace says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Prince and Princess of Wales said Monday they are "deeply concerned" by recent revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.

A spokesperson for Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, told the BBC : "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations."

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.

The public statement comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince and Duke of York who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III in October, and his relationship with Epstein.

DataSet 9 of the Epstein files, released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in late January, contains documents mentioning Mountbatten-Windsor.

One of the PDF links contains a formal mutual legal assistance request, dated April 3, 2020, sent by the DOJ to UK authorities seeking cooperation in two ongoing criminal investigations tied to Epstein and former fashion executive Peter Nygard.

The document outlines U.S. prosecutors’ efforts to interview the former prince as a material witness and to obtain records related to his communications, travel and associations during the period under investigation.

Investigators said they had information suggesting Mountbatten-Windsor "may have been a witness to and/or participant in certain events of relevance" to the Epstein investigation.

The document cites allegations from a victim and documentary evidence concerning his knowledge of Ghislaine Maxwell’s role in recruiting young women to "engage in sex acts with Epstein and other men," and evidence that he "engaged in sexual conduct involving one of Epstein’s victims."

The Justice Department noted, however, that Mountbatten-Windsor was not considered a target of the investigation and that authorities had not gathered evidence he committed a crime under U.S. law.

The former prince has denied the allegations against him, most recently in October, when he released a statement saying he would stop using his royal title and honors.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," Mountbatten-Windsor said. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," he added. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."