Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, dead at 41 by suicide: report

Virginia Giuffre, a woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of abuse when she was underaged, has died by suicide, according to a report.

Giuffre, 41, was one of Epstein and Andrew's most prominent accusers, filing a lawsuit against the English royal in New York in 2021, claiming she was forced to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 when she was underage.

Giuffre died in Neergabby, Australia, where she had been living, NBC News reported.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell in 2019 after being federally charged with sex trafficking.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family said in a statement to NBC News. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the statement said. "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

A native of Florida, Guiffre said she was recruited by Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell to work for Epstein when she was just 16 years old.