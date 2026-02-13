'Golden Girls' star Estelle Getty's former Los Angeles mansion listed for sale at $7.65M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Golden Girls" star, Estelle Getty's former home is now up for grabs.

The 4,552-square-foot home in Los Angeles is on the market for $7.65 million in partnership with brokers Paul Lester and Aileen Comora, of the Agency.

Originally built in 1948, the home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a large chef's kitchen with a separate guest suite – with its own ensuite and walk-in closet.

In addition, the home boasts a lower level with its own private entrance, which can be used for various purposes, including an office, gym, additional guest suite, screening room or for something else. The lower level also includes a 1,500-bottle wine cellar.

Outside, visitors can find an outdoor dining and lounge area, as well as a wrap-around porch and two-car garage.

Getty started her career on Broadway in the 80s before becoming a household name playing Sophia Petrillo in the hit NBC sitcom, "The Golden Girls."

The show also starred Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Bea Arthur, who played Dorothy Spornac, the daughter of Getty's character. While stories often circulated about a feud between the four women, McClanahan dispelled those rumors in her memoir, "My First Five Husbands...And the Ones Who Got Away," "Our set was a happy one."

"Sad to say, there are times when rumors are based on fact," White wrote in her memoir. "Knowing how much time and togetherness is involved in making a television series is mind-boggling to think of doing it if you disliked each other! Bad enough in a dramatic situation...imagine doing comedy in those conditions?!"

Each of the four actresses won Emmy Awards for their work on the show, with the show winning 11 Emmys overall.

Getty and the other women had successful careers both before and after the show, with White going on to have a career in television spanning over seven decades, earning the nickname, "The First Lady of Television."

After "Golden Girls" came to an end, White starred in the short-lived spin-off series, "The Golden Palace," and later starred in films such as "The Proposal," "You Again" and "The Lorax," and had a starring role on the hit show, "Hot In Cleveland."

White died in December 2021, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday in January 2022.

"She was magical. You know, there are people that when they walk into a room, they kind of glow," White's "Hot In Cleveland" co-star, Valerie Bertinelli, told Drew Barrymore while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in January 2025.

"Betty had this aura about her of just pure grace and kindness and humor," she continued. "I was so lucky, I got to work with her for five years. It was the best job. It was amazing. I learned so much."

