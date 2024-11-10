Kate Middleton maintains Remembrance Day appearance streak despite recent cancer battle

Kate Middleton made a second appearance this weekend since announcing she had completed preventative chemotherapy for cancer, as she continues her return to royal duties.

On Sunday, The Princess of Wales stood on the balcony above the Cenotaph war memorial in London as part of the country’s National Service of Remembrance.

Middleton has never missed the service since she married Prince William in 2011.

The 42-year-old stood alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, as she observed King Charles III and Prince William laying wreaths in tribute to those who lost their lives in military service.

The National Service of Remembrance is the first time Middleton has attended royal events on consecutives days, after appearing at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

At the event, part of the U.K.’s Remembrance weekend, which celebrates the members of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces community and honors fallen soldiers, Middleton watched the concert from a balcony with other working royals.

During Saturday’s concert, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, donning a pair of Collingwood pearl drop earrings as well as the sapphire and diamond engagement ring which were once owned by Diana.

For Sunday’s event, Middleton wore a black, high-collared coat dress, adorned with three poppies, the symbol typically worn in the U.K. during Remembrance Day. She also wore Diana’s earrings and ring again, with her dress designed by Catherine Walker & Co., one of Diana’s go-to designers, per People.

Middleton’s back-to-back appearances are her first major events since she announced the completion of her chemotherapy in September.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," the princess said in a heartfelt video announcing the news. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

She revealed her diagnosis in March after months of speculation.

King Charles has also been dealing with his own cancer diagnosis this past year. He was diagnosed in February and, after a brief break, resumed his duties at the end of April.

His wife, Queen Camilla, had to miss the Remembrance Day festivities this year due to a chest infection.

"Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events," the statement read per People.

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week," the statement added.