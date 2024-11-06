Kate Middleton's cancer battle 'strengthened her Christian faith': experts

Several royal experts say Kate Middleton has turned to faith during her cancer battle.

In September, the Princess of Wales announced that she had completed chemotherapy but stressed that her "full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

"Information [has been] appearing about Kate and how, during the period of [her] cancer treatment… [she has] strengthened her values with her Christian faith by talking to friends who have strong religious values," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

He noted those conversations have "impacted positively on her recovery."

"The Princess of Wales’s health scare has been an emotional, stormy, unsettling, and worrying period of her life," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also told Fox News Digital.

"It doesn’t surprise me that she is more interested in faith," she said. "The power of faith can never be underestimated in overcoming challenging times and I hope [it] has given her immense solace."

Pelham Turner and Chard’s claims came shortly after royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," was updated.

In an excerpt published by the UK’s DailyMail, Hardman wrote that the mother of three has become "more interested" in her faith since being diagnosed with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

"I would say that things are more hopeful there," a family friend told Hardman.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that the 42-year-old’s belief in God played an essential role in her upbringing. It stayed with her even after she married Prince William, the heir to the British throne, in 2011.

"Faith is nothing new to Princess Catherine as she was raised in a devoutly Christian household, with her resulting faith contributing to her worldview and values," Fordwich explained. "She was christened as a child and confirmed into the Church of England preceding her wedding to Prince William. Even amid her cancer treatment, she was seen in public attending Sunday Church services in August at Balmoral’s Craithe Kirk in the Scottish village of Crathie."

"She has spoken often regarding spirituality in her life," said Fordwich. "Her religious beliefs are manifested in her dedication to serving others and promoting compassion."

According to Hardman’s book, Kate’s husband, Prince William, looks at religion differently. Those who know the prince describe him as "a modern young man" who "gets embarrassed by certain aspects of ceremonial and religion," as quoted by the excerpt.

"It is said, according to those in his inner circle, that Prince William has little interest in religious affairs," said Pelham Turner.

"William, unlike his father, is not especially interested in religion, but one day will almost certainly succeed him as Supreme Governor of the Church of England," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "We know no details, [but] this gives those who value the connection between the church and the monarchy some hope."

It’s faith that has reportedly brought Kate closer to her father-in-law, King Charles III, who is also battling the disease. Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis in February, a month before Kate announced hers in a video.

"King Charles' faith is deep and strong," said Chard. "He celebrates all kinds of spirituality and religious diversity. I like to think that the king and Princess of Wales discussed their faith during their stay at The London Clinic. The thought of King Charles toddling down the clinic's corridors to see his beloved daughter-in-law makes me smile."

According to Hardman’s book, the 75-year-old’s faith is "deeply rooted" in the Church of England. He is also known for being a global defender of religion. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was also known for her Christian beliefs.

"In royal circles, it is no secret that [Prince William] does not share the king's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late queen's unshakable devotion to the Anglican church," Hardman wrote.

"His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith, but the prince is not," wrote Hardman. A palace source also told Hardman that William, 42, "doesn't go to church every Sunday, but nor do the large majority of the country."

"He might go at Christmas and Easter, but that's it,'" claimed the source, adding that William "very much respects the institutions, but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.'"

As Kate continues to lean on her faith, she is reportedly thinking about her future and what her role as a royal will look like in the upcoming months as she focuses on her recovery.

On Wednesday, William spoke to British broadcasters ahead of his Earthshot Prize Awards in South Africa. It was there that he gave an update on Kate's condition.

"She's doing really well thanks," said William, as quoted by People magazine. "And hopefully, she is watching tonight. So cheering me on."

Roya Nikkhah, the royal editor for The Sunday Times and podcaster for "The Royals with Roya and Kate," told Fox News Digital that the princess is hoping to make an appearance on Remembrance Day.

On the second Sunday of November, the king honors those who have died in world wars and other conflicts. According to the royal family’s website, senior members unite at the Cenotaph for a ceremony.

"Given she’s now finished her chemotherapy treatment, it’s a key thing in her diary," Nikkhah told Fox News Digital. "I wrote last month… that she very much wants to, and plans to be, at the Cenotaph, which is our national war memorial on Remembrance Sunday here. This year it’s Sunday, Nov. 10."

"We are expecting her to join the king and the rest of the family members at the Cenotaph for the National Act of Remembrance, which is when the king lays a wreath," she revealed. "Traditionally Catherine, the queen, and other members of the royal family watch from the balcony above."

"The mood from Kensington Palace has been that she will be there for that," said Nikkhah. "It’s a slow and steady return."

"There is little doubt, as she has appeared on important royal occasions such as Trooping the Colour... and also meetings, that she will attend Remembrance Sunday," said Fitzwilliams. "We will see her at events which she feels able to attend. These are likely to increase in number. She is expected to appear at the special Christmas carol service, which she has hosted annually at Westminster Abbey since 2021."

Still, Chard said don’t call it a royal comeback.

"The Princess of Wales realizes that the world hopes she will take center stage at events, and she will do so, when possible," Chard explained. "She is [also] aware that she is not completely out of the woods, health-wise, and is taking each day as it comes… And family means everything to her. She is prioritizing her family. She feels blessed that she can… be supportive and a rock to her husband and children."

"The Princess of Wales has always joined the royal family for the National Service of Remembrance," Chard continued. "Honoring relatives and those who died in war and supporting her family and the king, who leads the moving service, is of the utmost importance.

"I imagine honoring those who died in war will mean even more to the Princess of Wales as having endured a scary cancer journey has given her a new lease on life."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.