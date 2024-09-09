Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s cancer updates are ‘transformative’ and cement her as ‘future of the monarchy’: expert

Princess of Wales announced she was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in March

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announces in a new video that she is focused on staying cancer-free after completing her treatment.

Kate Middleton is showing the world what kind of queen consort she’ll be.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales released a heartfelt video announcing she'd completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The 42-year-old said it has been a difficult year for her family, but it has provided perspective on life and being grateful for simple but important things, such as "loving and being loved."

The mother of three thanked supporters for their kindness and compassion and told those fighting cancer that she remains by their sides.

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

A still image of Catherine, Princess of Wales, is from a video she shared in which she gave a personal update on her treatment and recovery. (Will Warr)

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital that the royal’s dedication to publicly discussing her health is reshaping the monarchy, making it more modern for a new generation.

"Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy," he explained. "By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters."

Kate Middleton in a white top with navy stripes sits on a bench to announce she has cancer

Kate Middleton announced to the world she had cancer in a pre-recorded message shared in March 2024. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Twitter)

"Her transparency not only humanized her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy," he shared. "The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future."

"Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy. By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters."

— Jonathan Sacerdoti, British broadcaster
Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton's latest update was recorded by Will Warr at her countryside home. (Will Warr)

Sacerdoti shared that the princess is expected to resume royal duties but will continue to prioritize her health and family.

"Now that she’s cancer-free, her next steps involve a balance between maintaining her health and resuming royal duties," he said. "Insiders suggested she’ll return to public engagements slowly while continuing to focus on causes like mental health and children’s development. Her candidness has strengthened her connection with the public and set a precedent for the monarchy in handling personal issues with grace and openness."

In her announcement, Kate said she would "continue to take each day as it comes."

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Kate Middleton is seen here with her husband, Prince William, who is heir to the British throne, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte. (Will Warr)

"I am … looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she said. "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

In January, Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery, which sparked speculation concerning her health. In March, Kate announced in a video that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving chemotherapy.

In June, she gave a new update ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Several surprise guests made cameo appearances in Kate Middleton's video, including her parents and the family dog. (Will Warr)

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said at the time. "On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The princess has kept a low profile throughout the year to focus on her recovery. She was only seen in an official capacity twice – on June 15 for Trooping the Colour and on July 14 at Wimbledon.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Kate’s new video is "a remarkable one" and shows how her family has "helped her through the dark days."

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

Prince William, who spent the summer with the family, was beaming as he embraced his wife. (Will Warr)

"[Her] words are very intimate," he said. "She has found great solace in [taking a] completely new direction in communications from the royal family."

"The king and queen are very supportive of Kate and the video," he added.

"Needless to say, the princess did not have to make this video," said royal expert Hilary Fordwich. "It is historically unique for a future queen to do so. Her words demonstrated how in touch she was with the public, because it wasn’t all about her. She was also, at the same time, empathizing with those who have been through a similar journey. It gave us a great sense of her character that she is still thinking about other people. She also released it to comfort the nation and the Commonwealth."

Kate Middleton looks happy as she appears in a video to update the public on her cancer battle

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here with their three children, from left, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. (Will Warr)

"There were discussions with many saying she did not have to do it, but she insisted," Fordwich claimed.

During her treatment, Kate remained dedicated to duty. According to People magazine, Kate quietly worked from Adelaide Cottage during the summer. The outlet shared that she had regular meetings with private secretary Tom White, assistant private secretary Natalie Burrows and the Prince and Prince of Wales' communications secretary, Lee Thompson. They collaborated on plans for the future that focused on her causes.

Kate Middleton looking back and smiling in a purple dress.

Kate Middleton returned to her beloved Wimbledon in July. (Getty Images)

"Catherine is a lover of the countryside," said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "[The children] look naturally happy. Her message, ‘Out of darkness can come light,’ is one for so many in our imperfect world. She says it so movingly. She and William and their children are a loving and close family."

"She is one-half of the most glamorous royal couple of the world’s most high-profile monarchy," he noted. "She has used this as an opportunity to help other sufferers as no one else could… As we rejoice at her progress, we also admire the positivity of her attitude."

Kate Middleton surrounded by a garden

Kate Middleton is seen here in 2020 at a garden near her Anmer Hall home. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William spent the summer with his wife and their three children. They primarily stayed at Anmer Hall, their country home, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where King Charles hosted the royal family. Kate was photographed on Aug. 25 heading to church at Crathie Kirk.

The family’s cottage home, near Windsor Castle, underlines their desire to raise their children in relative privacy. They made the move from Kensington Palace in 2022.

A view of Anmer Hall in England.

General view of West Newton village, Norfolk, a neighboring village to Kate and William's country home. (Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty Images)

Kate’s latest update featured a surprise cameo appearance from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The personal family video showed the grandparents at Kate’s country home playing cards with the children. Orla, the family dog, was also featured.

It’s noted that the Middletons have been hands-on in supporting their daughter. Carole accompanied Kate on school drop-offs. The royal’s younger siblings, Pippa and James, live nearby. Kate’s parents also joined William at the Royal Ascot in June.

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment Video

On Sept. 8, the U.K. Sunday Times reported that Kate hoped to "potentially" join the rest of the royal family and pay tribute to fallen service members on Remembrance Sunday. This year, it falls on Nov. 10.

Kate Middleton and her family waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton made an appearance with the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kensington Palace told People magazine that Kate has already started planning her annual holiday carol concert in December. A spokesperson from the palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Prince of Wales, 42, returned to royal duties on Sept. 5. It was the same week the children went back to school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

