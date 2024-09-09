Kate Middleton’s cancer updates are ‘transformative’ and cement her as ‘future of the monarchy’: expert

Kate Middleton is showing the world what kind of queen consort she’ll be.

On Monday, the Princess of Wales released a heartfelt video announcing she'd completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The 42-year-old said it has been a difficult year for her family, but it has provided perspective on life and being grateful for simple but important things, such as "loving and being loved."

The mother of three thanked supporters for their kindness and compassion and told those fighting cancer that she remains by their sides.

British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told Fox News Digital that the royal’s dedication to publicly discussing her health is reshaping the monarchy, making it more modern for a new generation.

"Catherine’s openness about her recent cancer journey has been a transformative moment for the British monarchy," he explained. "By sharing personal videos and updates about her treatment, Kate broke with royal tradition, which typically maintains privacy around health matters."

"Her transparency not only humanized her but also showed the public her resilience, reinforcing her image as the future of the monarchy," he shared. "The approach, especially using social media, signals a modern royal family. Her video is a massive shift in communication style for the royal family … it gives a hint of how things might operate in the future."

Sacerdoti shared that the princess is expected to resume royal duties but will continue to prioritize her health and family.

"Now that she’s cancer-free, her next steps involve a balance between maintaining her health and resuming royal duties," he said. "Insiders suggested she’ll return to public engagements slowly while continuing to focus on causes like mental health and children’s development. Her candidness has strengthened her connection with the public and set a precedent for the monarchy in handling personal issues with grace and openness."

In her announcement, Kate said she would "continue to take each day as it comes."

"I am … looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she said. "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

In January, Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery, which sparked speculation concerning her health. In March, Kate announced in a video that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving chemotherapy.

In June, she gave a new update ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said at the time. "On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The princess has kept a low profile throughout the year to focus on her recovery. She was only seen in an official capacity twice – on June 15 for Trooping the Colour and on July 14 at Wimbledon.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Kate’s new video is "a remarkable one" and shows how her family has "helped her through the dark days."

"[Her] words are very intimate," he said. "She has found great solace in [taking a] completely new direction in communications from the royal family."

"The king and queen are very supportive of Kate and the video," he added.

"Needless to say, the princess did not have to make this video," said royal expert Hilary Fordwich. "It is historically unique for a future queen to do so. Her words demonstrated how in touch she was with the public, because it wasn’t all about her. She was also, at the same time, empathizing with those who have been through a similar journey. It gave us a great sense of her character that she is still thinking about other people. She also released it to comfort the nation and the Commonwealth."

"There were discussions with many saying she did not have to do it, but she insisted," Fordwich claimed.

During her treatment, Kate remained dedicated to duty. According to People magazine, Kate quietly worked from Adelaide Cottage during the summer. The outlet shared that she had regular meetings with private secretary Tom White, assistant private secretary Natalie Burrows and the Prince and Prince of Wales' communications secretary, Lee Thompson. They collaborated on plans for the future that focused on her causes.

"Catherine is a lover of the countryside," said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. "[The children] look naturally happy. Her message, ‘Out of darkness can come light,’ is one for so many in our imperfect world. She says it so movingly. She and William and their children are a loving and close family."

"She is one-half of the most glamorous royal couple of the world’s most high-profile monarchy," he noted. "She has used this as an opportunity to help other sufferers as no one else could… As we rejoice at her progress, we also admire the positivity of her attitude."

Prince William spent the summer with his wife and their three children. They primarily stayed at Anmer Hall, their country home, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where King Charles hosted the royal family. Kate was photographed on Aug. 25 heading to church at Crathie Kirk.

The family’s cottage home, near Windsor Castle, underlines their desire to raise their children in relative privacy. They made the move from Kensington Palace in 2022.

Kate’s latest update featured a surprise cameo appearance from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The personal family video showed the grandparents at Kate’s country home playing cards with the children. Orla, the family dog, was also featured.

It’s noted that the Middletons have been hands-on in supporting their daughter. Carole accompanied Kate on school drop-offs. The royal’s younger siblings, Pippa and James, live nearby. Kate’s parents also joined William at the Royal Ascot in June.

On Sept. 8, the U.K. Sunday Times reported that Kate hoped to "potentially" join the rest of the royal family and pay tribute to fallen service members on Remembrance Sunday. This year, it falls on Nov. 10.

Kensington Palace told People magazine that Kate has already started planning her annual holiday carol concert in December. A spokesperson from the palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Prince of Wales, 42, returned to royal duties on Sept. 5. It was the same week the children went back to school.