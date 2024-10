Kate Middleton has officially returned to husband Prince William's side for royal duties after successfully completing her chemotherapy treatment.

On Oct. 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with the families of the young victims who were killed in a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July. While William was expected to attend, Middleton arrived to Southport unannounced.

Three children were killed on July 29. Ten others were injured, and a 17-year-old boy has since been charged with the murder of the three young girls who were killed.

Middleton and William issued a statement of sympathy at the time of the attack.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," the statement, shared on X, began.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most. W & C," the royals concluded.

Not only did Middleton and William meet with the families, they also met with fire, ambulance, air ambulance and police services at the Southport Community Centre.

They talked to the first responders about how responding to the horrific incident affected their mental health and well-being. Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and the royals also spoke with mental health professionals who have been aiding the people involved in the tragedy, People magazine reported.

This marks Middleton's first public royal engagement since she announced on Sept. 9 that she completed her chemotherapy treatment. She revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment for her cancer diagnosis.