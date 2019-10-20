Kate Middleton writes first Instagram post about royal tour of Pakistan with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have just returned from their poignant five-day Pakistan tour, which was branded the most “complex” ever due to security reasons.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have ripped up the royal rulebook and made an unscheduled meeting with a local family they met on a roadside.

Duchess Kate is said to have been so moved by their story, that she took some beautiful portrait photos, which captured their strength.

So far these photos have not been made available on the couple's official Instagram account.

The villagers were part of the Wakhi ethnic group and were spotted when the couple was traveling back from a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountains.

Duchess Kate is said to have asked her security team to stop the car so she and William could speak to the locals, and they were invited into their one-room home for tea.

With the use of a translator, Duchess Kate learned how they lived without running water and electricity and were confined to their home for half a year due to snow.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Kate, who is a keen photographer, borrowed a Fujifilm camera to take a set of astonishing pictures.

The duchess said: “It was fantastic to meet these people living in such a remote place.

"They were so hospitable, offering William and me a cup of tea.

"It was a very special moment. They had no idea who we were, which gave us a chance to see a different side of Pakistan."

Prince William said on their visit to Broghil National Park on Wednesday that his wife takes excellent photos and explained: “she does a few portraits, but mostly landscapes."

Duchess Kate delighted fans today by writing her first Instagram message today on her @KensingtonRoyal account, which has 10.2 million followers.

The post showed a series of photos of the couple meeting kids from the SOS Children Village, which looks after 150 orphaned kids.

Her caption read: “The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care.

“These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive. — Catherine.”

During the visit, the couple ended their tour by playing a cricket match, with Prince William acting as umpire and Duchess Kate batting.

Duchess Kate had children in fits of laughter as she feigned injury after being hit on the neck with a ball bowled by husband Prince William.

These are all the times Kate Middleton followed in Princess Diana’s footsteps as poignant Pakistan tour comes to a close.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared stunning images of mountains in Northern Pakistan from day three of royal tour.

Both Wills and Kate also got stuck in with a game at the National Cricket Academy earlier this week.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.