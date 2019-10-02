Kate Middleton more 'loyal' than Meghan Markle to staff: report

Kate Middleton has been praised for being “loyal” to her staff, and will take time to listen to junior members of staff, according to insiders.

This follows claims that Meghan Markle is “difficult and demanding” with her team, and will bombard them with messages at 5 a.m.

A royal insider told The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, is a reasonable boss.

MEGHAN MARKLE SUES BRITISH TABLOID, PRINCE HARRY SPEAKS OUT

They said: “She takes the time to listen to ideas from the most junior members in her team.

“Afterwards they’ll say, ‘Wow, she knows my name. She asked me what I thought’. She is also loyal and ‘if you make a mistake will back you regardless’.”

The source added: “She is very clear on her priorities and that values that guide how she lives and works. It’s about treating other people well to get the best out of them.”

MEGHAN MARKLE USING AFRICA TOUR TO SAVE 'TARNISHED' REPUTATION

Duchess Meghan was previously branded "Duchess Difficult" by Palace insiders after her demands become too much for aides, according to reports.

It came after the Sun revealed how the Duchess of Cambridge told Duchess Meghan not to berate members of her team after she "b—cked" a member of staff.

PRINCESS BEATRICE CALLED OUT FOR ALLEGEDLY COPYING MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SON ARCHIE IS 'KEY' TO TURN TIDE AFTER BACKLASH

The row, which has been denied by the Palace, came after we revealed Duchess Meghan made Duchess Kate cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

Duchess Meghan's PA Melissa Toubati also quit after rumors the royal's demands reduced her to tears.

And the Mail on Sunday previously said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ignored his PR’s advice on taking a private jet to the Google climate change summit in Sicily in July.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE ARE PR DISASTER FOR ROYALS, EXPERT CLAIMS

The Mail on Sunday reported: "Aides warned Harry against taking a private flight to Sicily to attend a Google climate change conference.

"The Prince ignored the guidance and got on the plane. ‘It came back to bite him – badly,’ a source said."

Just a week after the Google summit, the couple flew by private jet to celebrate Duchess Meghan's 38th birthday in Ibiza, and then to holiday at Elton John's £15 million south of France mansion with baby Archie, now four months.

It seems Kate Middleton is more prepared than ever for her future role as Queen Consort, after friends claim she's "reinvented her style.”

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM FLY COMMERCIAL AFTER PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE ARE SLAMMED FOR PRIVATE JET USE

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM STUN COMMERCIAL FLYERS

Once upon a time, public speaking would be "nerve-wracking" for Kate, but now, according to friends, the Duchess has become more confident, stylish and self-assured.

A pal added: “Kate’s view is that Queen, country and family come first. She is very clear on her priorities and the values that guide how she lives and works.”

Duchess Kate's "quiet transformation" could be in part thanks to her close relationship with her grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM 'BARELY KNEW' MEGHAN MARKLE BEFORE ROYAL WEDDING

Earlier this year, the Duchess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, which is the highest rank equivalent of a Knight.

Awards in the Royal Victorian Order are bestowed personally by the Queen for services to the Sovereign.

Duchess Kate and Her Maj are said to share a very close relationship, and the award is thought to highlight Duchess Kate's important work as a member of the royal family.

Once Prince William takes the throne and becomes the King of England, Kate will then be known as the Queen Consort.

MEGHAN MARKLE PARALLELS PIPPA MIDDLETON, BUT THEY DON'T GET ALONG, ROYAL SOURCE ALLEGES

MEGHAN MARKLE, KATE MIDDLETON BONDING OVER MOTHERHOOD

"She is now more open with what she wants to say, and funnily enough, she is more relaxed as well," a friend told People.

"She is an adoring mother, and she is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to,” adds an insider.

“You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen.”

We shared how a pregnant Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton in a face mask and cheeky Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out are among new royal emojis.

And Meghan Markle is trying to win hearts with "carefully crafted humble image" on the royal tour of Africa.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Duchess also showed her compassionate side by embracing and dancing with locals.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.