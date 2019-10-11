Kate Middleton dyes hair blonder than ever?

She always seems to be having a great hair day.

The Duchess of Cambridge has allegedly dyed her hair blonder than ever before, some eagle-eyed royal watchers are claiming.

Kate was all smiles as she stepped out to visit London’s Natural History Museum on Wednesday with distinctively “blonder” tresses, according to The Sun. One beauty industry insider suspects the mom of three had her locks touched up with honey-toned balayage highlights.

MEGHAN MARKLE MIXES OLD OUTFITS, AFFORDABLE STYLES DURING SOUTH AFRICA TOUR

“Kate has opted for golden tones perfect for the autumn season,” celebrity hairstylist James Johnson told the Daily Mail. “These soft lighter pieces help frame her face, keeps the warmth in these colder approaching months.”

“These have been added softly, most probably by balayage - a soft way off adding ‘pieces’ as oppose to highlights,” Johnson continued. “By adding soft pieces of color it can also help the hair look thicker as it creates more dimension within the hairstyle making it appearing more 3D.”

Last month, Duchess Kate made waves when she dropped her children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, off at school with a bouncier, blonder hairdo likened to a trendy “90s” style, the Mail said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A move away from her more “polished” summer look, Johnson speculated that Duchess Kate was perhaps inspired to switch things up by the more “relaxed” aesthetic of her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

In more royal news, Pakistan's foreign minister announced on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to arrive in his nation on Oct. 14.

The royals will arrive in Istanbul on Monday for an official four-day visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.