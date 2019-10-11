Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton dyes hair blonder than ever?

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
She always seems to be having a great hair day.

The Duchess of Cambridge has allegedly dyed her hair blonder than ever before, some eagle-eyed royal watchers are claiming.

Kate was all smiles as she stepped out to visit London’s Natural History Museum on Wednesday with distinctively “blonder” tresses, according to The Sun. One beauty industry insider suspects the mom of three had her locks touched up with honey-toned balayage highlights.

MEGHAN MARKLE MIXES OLD OUTFITS, AFFORDABLE STYLES DURING SOUTH AFRICA TOUR

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge leaves after a visit to The Natural History Museum in London.

Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge leaves after a visit to The Natural History Museum in London. (AP)

“Kate has opted for golden tones perfect for the autumn season,” celebrity hairstylist James Johnson told the Daily Mail. “These soft lighter pieces help frame her face, keeps the warmth in these colder approaching months.”

“These have been added softly, most probably by balayage - a soft way off adding ‘pieces’ as oppose to highlights,” Johnson continued. “By adding soft pieces of color it can also help the hair look thicker as it creates more dimension within the hairstyle making it appearing more 3D.”

The royal recently stepped out with distinctively "blonder" tresses, according to The Sun. One industry insider suspects the mom of three had her locks touched with honey-toned balayage highlights.

The royal recently stepped out with distinctively “blonder” tresses, according to The Sun. One industry insider suspects the mom of three had her locks touched with honey-toned balayage highlights. (AP)

Last month, Duchess Kate made waves when she dropped her children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, off at school with a bouncier, blonder hairdo likened to a trendy “90s” style, the Mail said.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5. (Getty)

A move away from her more “polished” summer look, Johnson speculated that Duchess Kate was perhaps inspired to switch things up by the more “relaxed” aesthetic of her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for the Royal Horticultural Society Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in London in July.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits her "Back to Nature" show garden during the press day for the Royal Horticultural Society Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in London in July. (AP)

In more royal news, Pakistan's foreign minister announced on Friday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to arrive in his nation on Oct. 14.

The royals will arrive in Istanbul on Monday for an official four-day visit, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak