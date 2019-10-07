Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reunite with Prince William, Kate Middleton for mental health PSA

The fab four are back for a good cause.

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, along with Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton have reunited to voice a PSA video for mental health. The clip will be aired by major UK broadcasters on Monday evening.

The three-minute video, which was launched by Public Health England as part of its Every Mind Matters program, features the royal spouses narrating a spot. The footage also features appearances by Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close and “Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiyah Hussain. It was also written by “Four Weddings and a Funeral” creator Richard Curtis.

“When they heard about it, all four of them were really keen to take part,” a royal source told People. “It is a really positive project, and all four of them have been involved and they hope it will have a huge impact.”

According to the outlet, the palace will not say when and where the recordings were made. However, it is noted the recordings took place at various points.

The royal couples split their offices and charitable endeavors after previously working together in June of this year.

People magazine previously reported the British royal couples separated their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and created two separate offices. Markle and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II resides. Middleton and William’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.

Markle and Harry reside at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore cottage with their firstborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Back in April 2019, royal expert and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl told Fox News she believed Harry, 35, was the mastermind behind the couple’s move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, a house on the grounds of Windsor Estate.

The move also meant that the brothers would no longer be living in close proximity to each other.

“[Meghan and Harry] see this as their home for life,” said Nicholl at the time. “They love Windsor and what better way to start their family life in Windsor than to have their baby in Windsor?”

Markle and Harry welcomed their son in May of this year.