Kate Beckinsale slams social media trolls judging her for hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale is starting out the new year by not letting any negativity into her life.

The actress, 46, responded to trolls on social media Tuesday who wrote negative comments about the recent reports that Beckinsale has been spending time with actor-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 29, who is a close friend of her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old comedian Pete Davidson.

“Machine Gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user commented on a video Beckinsale posted on Instagram.

KATE BECKINSALE DEFENDS BIKINI PICS AFTER TROLL SAYS SHE'S HAVING A MIDLIFE CRISIS

“Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f---ing life," Beckinsale responded.

Another person said, “U need a man.”

Beckinsale responded: “Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx.”

KATE BECKINSALE POSES IN 'KNICKERS AND TIGHTS' IN 'JOLT' DRESSING ROOM PIC

Kelly also set the record straight on Twitter, writing that he "woke up to false headlines."

Earlier this month, it was reported that the "Underworld" star and Kelly were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after-party. The previous year, Beckinsale was spotted with Davidson, whom she continued to date for four months.

PETE DAVIDSON AND KATE BECKINSALE COZY UP AT GOLDEN GLOBES PARTY, REPORTEDLY LEAVE TOGETHER

“They were being very flirty together. They were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” a source told Page Six at the time, of Davidson and Beckinsale. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, she told the Los Angeles Times: "I've never been in this position before -- never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not."